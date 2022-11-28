Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,930 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced that Bruce Flatt, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:40pm ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Brookfield website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/events. For those unable to join the live webcast, a recording will be available on Brookfield’s website shortly after the event.

About Brookfield

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world —including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		   Investor Relations:
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.