Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders & Infectious Diseases Boosting Demand for Immunofluorescence Assays: Fact.MR Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global immunofluorescence assays market is valued at US$ 3.13 billion and is predicted to reach US$ 5.10 billion by 2033.



The particular antigen and antibody response known as immunofluorescence involves the labelling of the antibodies with a fluorescent dye and the use of a fluorescent (UV) microscope to view the antigen-antibody complex. Fluorochromes such as Acridine Orange, Rhodamine, Lissamine, and Calcofluor White are commonly employed. Specific proteins can be found in cells of specimens, cultures, tissues, microbeads and microarrays, etc., using immunofluorescence assays. Direct and indirect immunofluorescence assays are the two types of immunofluorescence assays that are typically used.

Since the antibody against the target molecule is chemically coupled to a fluorescent dye, direct immunofluorescence is less utilised to detect specific antigens. Instead, the specific antibody must be conjugated with fluorescein isothiocyanate (FITC). In an indirect immunofluorescence experiment, the second anti-immunoglobulin antibody directed against the first antibody, or secondary antibody, is tagged with a fluorescent dye while the primary antibody, which is specific for the molecule of interest, is left unlabelled. The tagged secondary antibody that is employed more commonly to detect various antigens is indirect fluorescence. However, to detect the antigen, a particular primary antibody is required.

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders and contagious diseases, high investments by the top market players in developing immunofluorescence techniques, and technological advancements in immunofluorescence products are driving market growth. North America and Europe dominate the global market for immunofluorescence assays due to the presence of strong market players and top-end users, as well as rising cases of chronic diseases.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for immunofluorescence assays is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023-2033.

China’s market for immunofluorescence assays is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the projected period.

Sales of instruments are set to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Demand for reagents is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the next 10 years.

“Biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies make high use of immunofluorescence assays for disease detections and drug discoveries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segments of Immunofluorescence Assays Industry Research

By Product: Reagents Instruments Kits Antibodies Consumables & Accessories



By Type: Indirect Direct



By End User:

Pharma & Biotech Companies Academic & Research Institutes Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Contract Research Organizations



By Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Winning Strategy

The immunofluorescence assays market is moderately competitive with the presence of top market players. The leading companies are highly investing in R&D for the advancements of products and techniques. The major market participants are also focusing on collaborations, partnerships, and more to increase their revenue shares.

A 30-plex immunofluorescence panel with a focus on protein targets pertinent to immuno-oncology was created and validated by Propath UK and Nucleai in September 2022.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired PeproTech in January 2022 for roughly USD 1.85 billion. Various ELISA immunofluorescence kits are among the company's offerings.

The new Life Sciences Laboratory was estimated to be opened in Buchs, Switzerland in July 2020 by Merck KGaA, a global scientific and technological corporation. The Life Sciences Laboratory aimed was to hasten and assist analytical production, quality control, and research and development.



Key Companies Profiled

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.

Medipan GmbH

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vector Laboratories, Inc.



