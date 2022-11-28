Submit Release
CarGurus to Present at The Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 5th at 11:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations pages of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com, and an archive of the presentation will be available there for 90 days following the event.

About CarGurus:

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: SimilarWeb: Overview Report (Traffic Insights), Q3 2022, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com, and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cargurus.com


