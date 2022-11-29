(Video) Iran : truck drivers joining the nationwide uprising with strikes
Iran’s uprising is marking its 74th day on Monday as truck drivers in Isfahan, Khorramabad, Yazd, Kermanshah, Hamadan, and Qom and other cities across Iran have been going on strike, with more joining the movement on Sunday.
On Monday morning, students at Tehran University and the National University in Tehran held a gathering to protest the arrests of and suspensions against their classmates imposed by authorities to create a climate of fear among the students.
On Monday, Morattab Company employees went protesting for the third day the regime officials’ refusal to pay their salaries for the past nine months. At the same time, People in Narmak in Tehran took to the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans.
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 277 cities. Over 660 people have been killed . The names of 540 killed protesters have been published by the MEK. According to sources from (PMOI/MEK), more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces.
On Monday night, in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan, people took to the streets and began to control their neighborhoods with roadblocks and fires.
College students in different cities have continued their rallies and gatherings, protesting the regime’s crackdown measures against the entire society, and especially their fellow classmates.
At night protesters have been using Molotov cocktails in more frequent attacks targeting the mullahs’ regime, especially sites of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC); centers used by the mullahs to promote the regime’s ideology of hatred, misogyny, and fundamentalism; offices of local representatives of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei; and local offices of members of the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in various cities and towns.
Students and professors from other schools in the country’s capital, including Allameh Tabataba’i, Sharif, and the Hakim Sabzevari University in the city of Sabzevar, were seen boycotting their classes today in solidarity with the nationwide uprising.
Tehran University of Arts students were seen chanting: “Fear us as we are all together!” and “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”
High school students in a district of Karaj, a city west of Tehran, held a rally Monday morning and began chanting “Death to Khamenei!” A similar protest gathering was held in the capital’s Baghe-e-Feyz district where high schoolers were chanting anti-regime slogans.
Furthermore, workers of the Isfahan steel mill are on strike and continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on this 74th day of the uprising.
Truck drivers in the Ravand Industrial Town of Kashan, a city in south-central Iran, are on strike Monday morning as they continue the nationwide protests against the regime on the 74th day of the uprising.
Truck drivers in the Shapour district of Isfahan, Shahreza, Khorramabad, Yazd, Kermanshah, Asadabad of Hamadan Province, and Salafchegan in Qom Province are also on strike.
On Monday, Morattab Company employees went on strike again, protesting for the third day the regime officials’ refusal to pay their salaries for the past nine months.
As protests continued into Monday night, locals in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, took to the streets and began establishing control over their neighborhoods with roadblocks and fires.
People in the districts of Chitgar and Narmak in Tehran also took to the streets and began chanting anti-regime slogans.
In Sanandaj, western Iran, students, and professors at the Islamic Azad University – Sanandaj Branch rallied Sunday morning local time, protesting the regime’s continuing crackdown measures.
They were seen chanting “Political prisoners must be released!” and “College students rather die than live in infamy!” Similar rallies and boycotts were reported at Tehran’s Amir Kabir University and Khajeh Nasir Toosi University.
In Isfahan, activists were reporting that truck drivers in the Shapour district have launched a strike. Truck drivers in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, were seen continuing their strike for a second consecutive day.
Similar reports of truck drivers going on strike were also received from Shiraz, Qazvin, and towns in Tehran Province, among other areas.
At the same time, truck drivers in other parts of the country joined the strikes. In Isfahan province, the truck drivers of the Mooteh gold mine stopped working and went on strike.
In Marand, northwest Iran, truck drivers also joined the strikes. In Kashan, central Iran, locals are reporting roads that were otherwise crowded with trucks have been empty since the morning.
In Tehran province, the Tehran-Bumehen road was empty. In Qazvin province, truck drivers refused to go to work. And in Karaj, truck drivers stopped working and held protest rallies.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi emphasized the Iranian people’s ongoing struggle to blossom into a free and democratic republic that the Iranian people deserve.
“An Iran liberated from the mullahs’ occupation will be built on the nation’s 44-year suffering. The dreams drenched in blood, and buried in the unmarked graves of massacred victims, will come to life in a democratic republic,” the NCRI President-elect explained.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
November 27, 2022: Protests and strikes in Tehran, Sanandaj, Qazvin, Karaj, Shiraz, and Isfahan.