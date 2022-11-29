Willie D. Powells III is Recognized for Humanitarian Efforts

Houston Personal Injury Lawyer, Willie D. Powells III, presented with the SME Lifetime Achievement Award

Local Houston personal injury lawyer Willie D. Powells III receives a lifetime award for his contributions made in communities throughout Texas.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Labor Day, Willie D. Powells III attended an event during which he was awarded a lifetime Law Firm Humanitarian Award.

Mr. Powells’ contributions to the Houston community include work with Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, Project Feeding Kids, Ronald McDonald House of Charity, Gents Organization: Big Brother, Houston Random Acts of Kindness, The 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston and much more. Willie Powells’ involvement is not only a testament to his community leadership but also to his work as a personal injury lawyer.

Willie D. Powells III is well-known in the Houston area for his compassionate nature and involvement in local communities. As a top-rated African American lawyer, Mr. Powells strives to help his clients obtain all the compensation that they deserve after an accident.

Clients in the area choose Willie Powells III to fight for them in the courtroom because he genuinely cares about his clients. He urges anyone who has been injured as a result of another person’s negligence to reach out immediately.

Willie D. Powells III also reminds injured citizens that there are no upfront costs for legal presentation. Prospective clients only pay for services in the event that the case is won.

Prospective clients can reach the Office of Willie D. Powells at 281-881-2457 for more information or to schedule a free consultation. You can learn more about Willie Powells community work here.

More About Willie D. Powells III

Willie D. Powells III is Houston’s choice for bold, experience, and compassionate legal services. He and his team have helped clients throughout Texas get the maximum compensation for their injuries after an accident.

Willie D. Powells III represents clients who have been injured in a wide range of accidents, including:

- Car Accidents

- Catastrophic Injury Cases

- Motorcycle Accidents

- Workplace Injuries

- Wrongful Death Claims

You can read more about the firm or schedule a free consultation online.