SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. - SEDG

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether SolarEdge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 28, 2022, the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) agreed to review a patent infringement case filed by Ampt LLC (“Ampt”) against SolarEdge on July 28, 2022.

On news of the ITC’s vote, SolarEdge’s stock price fell $8.47 per share, or 2.94%, to close at $279.46 per share on August 29, 2022.

Then, on October 19, 2022, a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware stayed a parallel proceeding, filed against SolarEdge by Ampt and based on substantially similar allegations, pending the ITC’s investigation.

On this news, SolarEdge’s stock price fell $7.96 per share, or 3.84%, to close at $199.46 per share on October 19, 2022.

