Having a DD214 doesn’t mean you are a Veteran
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After many years of helping our fellow veterans to secure their benefits, discharge upgrades and a whole list of other forms of assistance we have gotten pretty good at understanding what a DD214 tells you. We also know that most non-veterans don’t know what they are reading and or the Federal laws and regulations that determine what a veteran is.
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
What is truly bothersome is that people who have served but don’t qualify as a veteran can request a DD214. We see them every day. So to the untrained eye this person has a DD214 and in most cases their character of service is honorable, so people think that person is a veteran. But they’re NOT!
We wrote a very detailed report explaining the laws and regulations that determine what a veteran is and the rules we follow when we certify a veteran company. We shared that report with various corporate members. To our dismay almost everyone we shared it with said something similar to “that’s great but that’s why we have you”.
We understand the vote of confidence that statement represents but we were hoping that by educating our corporate members they would help to explain to the other supplier diversity managers that self certification is a sure recipe for fraud. We even asked how much money would it take to hurt a company’s reputation if they were exposed issuing contracts to fraudulent veteran businesses?
No one that we know accepts self certification of a minority or woman-owned business. Why would they do it with veterans? We have found so many mistakes with the VA/CVE program that we can no longer accept it under our fast-track system. The fault lies with the contractor personnel who simple do not know the veteran laws. The VA gives them the veterans DD214 with no questions asked.
The same situation exists with our so-called competitors. Ask them who reviews every single DD214 that comes in, what is that person’s qualifications to read and apply the laws and while you are at, ask them where they got the veterans DD214 from?
If they say they allow the veteran to send it to them, it is nothing more than self certification. If you really want to learn the minutia, get down into the weeds and learn just how in depth the rules and regulations to determine what a veteran is, let us know, we would be happy to conduct a two-day workshop on active duty service. Then we can set up more workshops to cover national guard, then another session to cover Reserve duty, another for military academy rules, by the way did anyone ever tell you that the Coast Guard is under Homeland Security not the Department of Defense?
For more information about the definition of a veteran that NVBDC uses as its standard, click here.
For more information and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB’s additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
“We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
