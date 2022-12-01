GLOBAL BOARD MEMBER MARIANNE LONER AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Careful consideration, weighing options, and applying systematic approaches and frameworks can make a difference in our companies’ futures and optimize the use of risk to generate sustainable value.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Marianne Loner of Zurich, Switzerland.
— Marianne Loner
Marianne serves as a member of the board for Sura Asset Management S.A. in Colombia, where she is a member of the Audit, Compensation, and Development Committees. She also serves on the board of Amundi Planet Sicav-SIF in Luxembourg. Launched in partnership with the IFC-International Finance Corporation, Amundi Planet Sicav-SIF is the world's largest green bond fund focusing on emerging markets. Marianne is a board member for ProCredit Holding in Germany and previously served on the boards of Britam Holdings and Britam Life Assurance in Kenya, Guardian Holdings Limited in Trinidad and Tobago, and ProCredit Bank in Romania. Marianne earned her MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business and her BA in Political Science, Anthropology, and Spanish from New York University.
"Marianne brings a wealth of global service experience to her board roles and is, therefore, a valuable contributor to their success," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “We’re very pleased that she has chosen our program to further advance the positive impact she can have, and are proud to count her among our alumni," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"This rigorous course covers the multi-faceted faces of risk and provides board directors with not only increased awareness on these critical topics but practical insights to make informed decisions,” said Ms. Loner. “Careful consideration, weighing options, and applying systematic approaches and frameworks can make a difference in our companies’ futures and optimize the use of risk to generate sustainable value,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
