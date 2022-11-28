Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,910 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Perfect Snowman Mold (RKH 417)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a quick and easy mold for building the perfect snowman," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the PERFECT SNOWMAN. My design ensures that a snowman has a uniform and attractive appearance, even when using loose powdery snow or heavy wet snow."

The invention provides an effective way to build a snowman. In doing so, it eliminates the need to roll and form large snowballs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide added fun and entertainment. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-perfect-snowman-mold-rkh-417-301683147.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Perfect Snowman Mold (RKH 417)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.