Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,957 in the last 365 days.

Table Trac Announces Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



For more information:
Robert Siqveland
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

You just read:

Table Trac Announces Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.