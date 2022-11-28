Submit Release
Dollar & Sense presents Reimagine Rural, a podcast about rural towns experiencing positive change

In this special edition of “Dollar & Sense,” host David Dollar presents the first episode of a new podcast miniseries from Brookings: “Reimagine Rural,” in which host Tony Pipa, a senior fellow at Brookings, visits rural towns across America, listening as local people tell the story of how they are enacting positive change in their communities and learning how public investment in rural people and places can lead to increased and equitable prosperity.

Show transcript is available on the episode page for “Reimagine Rural” episode 1.

