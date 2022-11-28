Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to Japan

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Tokyo, Japan November 30-December 2. While in Tokyo, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will meet with government officials and energy sector leaders to advance bilateral and commercial energy relationships. The Assistant Secretary will launch the Japan-U.S. Energy Security Dialogue with representatives of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. He will also host an event on women in energy and engage with key stakeholders to advance joint objectives on energy security, the clean energy transition, and our joint commitment as G7 member states to support the resilience and recovery of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure against Russia’s continuing attacks on civilian targets.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov.