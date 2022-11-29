ViaWealth, LLC, Grows Financial Services Footprint
LONG LAKE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaWealth, LLC announced that it recently acquired Brightline Group, a Minnesota financial advisory firm. Founded in 2012, Brightline Group services high-net-worth individuals and families with highly customized wealth management solutions. The transaction will bolster ViaWealth’s overall growth strategy as it looks to expand into many major metro areas in the Midwest and other parts of the United States.
“We are thrilled to join forces with the Brightline Group. Woody and his team provide an exceptional level of service to their clients which aligns very well with ViaWealth’s client service standards,” said Reid Larson, Managing Member, and Founder at ViaWealth. “We know from decades of personal experience, that there had to be a better way to help people who have accumulated substantial assets make better, more informed decisions for their financial futures. That’s why we created ViaWealth.”
“Our decision to align our strategy with ViaWealth came from analysis as well as the changing landscape of both our client needs as well as the RIA industry,” said Thomas “Woody” Rash, the Founder and President of Brightline Group. “We see tremendous opportunities by joining our two firms together as we look to accelerate ViaWealth’s growth over the coming year.”
The transaction closed on November 4, 2022. Brightline Group will operate as Brightline Group, a ViaWealth Company going forward.
Based out of Leawood, Kansas, ViaWealth LLC is a fast-growing independent fiduciary RIA with current operations in the Midwest. Privately owned and operated, they are a premier source of concierge wealth management and investment services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. We are excited to partner with other small to mid-sized registered investment advisors located in the Midwest and Central United States. To learn more about our deal structure or partnership opportunities, please contact Matt Zimmerman (matt.zimmerman@viawealth.com)
