Continuous Phenomenon of Natural Calamities to Manifest Demand for Disaster Restoration Services, States Fact.MR

New analysis of the disaster restoration services market by Fact.MR. The report contains the most recent trends, driving factors, cross-tabulation analysis, projections, and market environment.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disaster restoration services market is projected to be valued at US$ 41.2 billion in 2023 and rise at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033. Market growth is driven by increasing incidence of natural disasters worldwide and rising awareness about the health effects of mold. Natural disasters such as earthquakes, flood, storms, and others lead to extensive damage to residential and commercial properties. This factor results in the demand for disaster restoration service providers who efficiently perform home repairs and cleaning up, and through tools ensure the development of a property in a way that could sustain future damages from natural disasters.



Regions prone to natural disasters are expected to see significant demand for disaster restoration services, such as the United States, China, Thailand, for example. Also, the market is expected to see significant demand with growing incidences of water damage and mold in properties causing allergies and other adverse illnesses.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7965

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The disaster restoration services market is expected to be valued at US$ 80.1 billion by 2033.

The market in East Asia is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

By end-use application, the residential sector is projected to hold a leading market share of 72%.

The market registered a growth rate of 5.1% during the historic period (2018-2022).

“Unfavourable weather and climate change to decide fate of disaster restoration services market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Disaster Restoration Services Industry Research

By Type : Fire Restoration Water Damage Restoration Storm Damage Restoration Mold Damage Restoration Flood Damage Restoration



By End-use Application : Commercial Residential



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7965

Market Development

The disaster restoration services market is highly fragmented with the impactful presence of market players, both local and international. These market players are observed taking rigorous action towards capitalizing on a large consumer base and enhancing their corporate footprint through tactics such as service launches and mergers. Market players are providing vivid services regarding disaster restoration and adopting modern tools such as moisture meters and others to stay ahead in the competition.

Key Companies Profiled

911 Restoration

AdvantaClean

BELFOR

Bio-One

DKI Restoration

Duraclean

Paul Davis Restoration

PuroClean

Rainbow International Restoration

Restoration 1

ServiceMaster Restore

Servpro

Steamatic

The Paramedics of Property Damage

Venturi Restoration



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7965

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global disaster restoration services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (fire restoration, water damage restoration, storm damage restoration, mold damage restoration, flood damage restoration) and end-use application (commercial, residential), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

HVAC Services Market: The global HVAC services market stands at US$ 71.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to progress steadily at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 129.8 billion by 2032-end. Together, North America and East Asia account for around 60% share of the global market.

Babysitting Services Market: The global babysitting services market stands at US$ 22.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to progress rapidly at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach a market valuation of US$ 42.8 billion by 2032-end.

HVAC Cleaning Services Market: The global HVAC cleaning services market exhibited a growth rate of 3.5% during the historical period of 2017-2021 and reached a market valuation of US$ 11.4 billion in 2022. During the forecast period 2022-2032, the market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% and reach US$ 17.4 billion by the end of 2032.

Automobile Insurance Market: The global automobile insurance market stands at a valuation of US$ 817 billion in 2022 and is predicted to progress rapidly at a CAGR of 7.1% to climb to US$ 1,616.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Concrete Restoration Services Market: The global concrete restoration services market is set to achieve a valuation of US$ 9.5 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching US$ 15.9 billion by the end of 2032. During the historical period (2017-2021), the market expanded at a CAGR of 4.5%.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583