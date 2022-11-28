LeTip International Announces Summer Middleton as President
Nationwide business networking organization promotes Vice President to oversee company
My role with LeTip has changed over the years...but my love, commitment, and respect for this organization hasn't changed.”MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeTip International Inc., the world’s largest privately-owned professional business referral networking organization, promoted Summer Middleton as its company President. Middleton was selected for her strong business acumen, leadership skills and her strong contributions to helping the organization and its members navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. As LeTip looks forward to 2023, Middleton will be instrumental in company growth and member success.
“I have worked with Summer for over 7 years now, and I’ve seen firsthand that Summer is passionate about LeTip and loves our members. She is also a savvy business owner and brings her knowledge to the table everyday. LeTip is lucky to have her as its company President and I for one look forward to seeing her in this role,” said Kim Marie Branch-Pettid, CEO and Owner of LeTip International, Inc.
Middleton has held several roles at LeTip over the last ten years, starting as a LeTip member, then moving into administrative roles. Last year she was promoted to Vice President overseeing the development and member retention of hundreds of local chapters throughout the West Coast of the United States.
In her new role, Middleton will oversee LeTip’s hundreds of chapters and thousands members across the United States and Canada. She will be responsible for setting membership recruitment and retention goals as well as organizational planning and management.
“I am beyond thrilled to fill this role. From a young age, I have had an entrepreneurial spirit that has served me well throughout my career,” said Middleton, President of LeTip. “My role with LeTip has changed over the years, from becoming a member, board member, Corporate Admin., to Membership Director, to West Coast VP, but my love, commitment, and respect for this organization hasn't changed.”
Middleton is known for her strong organizational abilities, proven track record of implementing processes and helping small business owners grow their businesses. Before joining LeTip, Middleton ran a successful commercial real estate company and managed a 10-store franchise of Jersey Mike's. To learn more about LeTip visit www.letip.com.
About LeTip International:
LeTip International, Inc., the world's largest privately-owned business leads organization, is a networking organization made up of members held to the highest caliber of professionalism and achievement, all of whom strive to do business with one another. Founded in 1978, LeTip has more than 250 chapters throughout the USA and Canada and is credited with hundreds of thousands of business referrals per year. Setting the standard for referral organizations, LeTip members are known throughout the B2B referral industry for their dedication to helping each other grow their businesses. Join a chapter or start your own at www.letip.com.
