Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,622 in the last 365 days.

State Canvassing Board Certifies November 8 Election Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 28, 2022 – MONTGOMERY – The State Canvassing Board, which is comprised of representatives of Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Secretary of State John H. Merrill, met this morning to officially certify the results from the November 8, 2022 General Election.

The official certification can be found here.

“I am once again grateful to the voters, poll workers, and local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties who participated in this election cycle to ensure Alabama’s safe, secure, and transparent election,” stated Secretary Merrill.

Following each state or federal election, the State Canvassing Board meets to review and certify election results.

 

###

You just read:

State Canvassing Board Certifies November 8 Election Results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.