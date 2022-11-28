State Canvassing Board Certifies November 8 Election Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 28, 2022 – MONTGOMERY – The State Canvassing Board, which is comprised of representatives of Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and Secretary of State John H. Merrill, met this morning to officially certify the results from the November 8, 2022 General Election.

The official certification can be found here.

“I am once again grateful to the voters, poll workers, and local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties who participated in this election cycle to ensure Alabama’s safe, secure, and transparent election,” stated Secretary Merrill.

Following each state or federal election, the State Canvassing Board meets to review and certify election results.

