Carbon Footprint Management Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%: Straits Research

The global carbon footprint management Software market size was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 16.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global carbon footprint management market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

A carbon footprint is the amount of greenhouse gases (GHG) released into the atmosphere due to a specific activity, person, or manufactured good. By far, the most common source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) is the combustion of fossil fuels for purposes such as generating electricity, heating buildings, clearing forests, manufacturing goods, and transporting people and goods. The global carbon footprint management market is expanding due to increasing environmental consciousness and the topic's increased focus by regulatory bodies worldwide. Businesses across sectors are adopting carbon management software to comply with government mandates and industry standards like the US Green Deal and the EU's new taxonomy for sustainable activities.





Increase in Government Initiatives for Low Carbon Policies Drives the Global Market

Governments worldwide are thinking about rapid industrialization and the unbalanced production of considerable carbon because of the severe health and environmental harm that unchecked carbon emissions cause. Carbon taxes and related policies, such as energy taxes, have been implemented by several national, regional, and local governments to decrease emissions of greenhouse gases. According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, 35 carbon tax programs are currently in place worldwide. Moreover, many countries impose stringent tax laws and regulations on their commercial and industrial sectors to lessen their carbon footprint.

The shift Towards Cloud Computing and Paperless Economy Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The need for documentation of various kinds results in substantial paper consumption; consequently, the government encourages businesses to embrace digital alternatives to paper. Since the widespread adoption of online banking and the explosion of mobile payment apps, our society has become increasingly paperless. The carbon footprint management industry can benefit from both the proliferation of cloud computing and its rising demand. With the help of contemporary IT, workplaces can streamline their document management processes by scanning documents and storing them in the cloud. Thus, going paperless via cloud computing will soon be integrated and adopted, strengthening the market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 16.92 Billion by 2031 CAGR 6.4% (2021-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Industry, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Ecova, Enablon, Greenstone+, IHS Markit, processMAP, Thinkstep, Verisae, Enviance, FirstCarbon Solutions, Schneider Electric SA, Natural Capital Partners, VelocityEHS, Aurecon Group, Carbon Solutions Global Ltd., Carbon Trust, and Carbon Footprint Ltd Key Market Opportunities The shift Towards Cloud Computing and Paperless Economy Key Market Drivers Increase in Government Initiatives for Low Carbon Policies

Several Numbers of Adoptions of Sustainability among Leading Corporations

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global carbon footprint management software market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The carbon footprint management market in North America is predicted to grow due to numerous regulations and substantial efforts by the United States government to reduce GHG emissions. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule to control emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) from currently operating power plants that burn fossil fuels. After factoring in the rule's costs, domestic climate benefits, and health benefits, the EPA gains anywhere from USD 120 million to USD 730 million per year. Future carbon footprint regulations are likely to increase demand for carbon footprint management.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. Stakeholders view the Asia-Pacific region as a potentially lucrative opportunity on the back of rapid industrialization and urbanization. Financial support for air quality regulatory frameworks is anticipated from emerging economies. In July, China announced the launch of its emissions trading program, the world’s largest of its kind. It's worth noting that China is the world leader in carbon dioxide production. Rising concerns about increasing CO2 emissions in the region are expected to fuel growth in the carbon footprint management market. According to the Paris Accord, India plans to reduce its carbon emissions by more than 30 percent by 2030. As a result of calamities like these, it will become increasingly important to control one's carbon footprint.

It is expected that Europe's carbon footprint management market will grow remarkably rapidly during the forecast period. It is due to the region's rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions to reduce carbon emissions. Coop, one of the largest retail and wholesale companies in Switzerland, adopted ABB solar inverter technology to reduce energy consumption, improve energy efficiency by 20%, and become carbon neutral by 2023. So, over the forecast period, the growth of the European carbon footprint market is expected to be influenced by the adoption of technologically advanced solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

The market for carbon footprint management is expected to grow substantially in LAMEA over the forecast period. It is because many countries in the region are moving toward greener policies and alternative energy sources. Governments and regulatory bodies have issued laws and mandates to lessen the world's environmental impact. It is assumed that market leaders will expand their product offerings. Because of the increased adoption of policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gases, it is becoming easier for associations to report on the results and actions of their members.

Key Highlights

The global carbon footprint management software market size is projected to reach USD 16.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on components , the global carbon footprint management market is bifurcated into software and service. The service segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global carbon footprint management market is bifurcated into software and service. The service segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on deployment , the global carbon footprint management market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global carbon footprint management market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on industry , the global carbon footprint management market is bifurcated into IT and telecom, manufacturing, transportation, commercial buildings, and utilities. The transportation segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global carbon footprint management market is bifurcated into IT and telecom, manufacturing, transportation, commercial buildings, and utilities. The transportation segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global carbon footprint management market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global carbon footprint management market’s major key players are

Ecova

Enablon

Greenstone+

IHS Markit

processMAP

Thinkstep

Verisae

Enviance

FirstCarbon Solutions

Schneider Electric SA

Natural Capital Partners

VelocityEHS

Aurecon Group

Carbon Solutions Global Ltd

Carbon Trust

Carbon Footprint Ltd





Global Carbon Footprint Management Market: Segmentation

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Industry

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation

Commercial Buildings

Utilities

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In May 2022 , Together with Praedicat, VelocityEHS will release a Green Chemistry product as part of the Accelerate Platform, which uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to address pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns.

, Together with Praedicat, VelocityEHS will release a Green Chemistry product as part of the Accelerate Platform, which uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to address pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns. In November 2022, as part of its Carbon Neutral Alliance at the Rudersdorf plant in Germany, CEMEX contracted Carbon Clean to carry out a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for a groundbreaking carbon capture project.





News Media

Carbon Footprint Management Solution – the Optimal Countermeasure for Rampant Carbon Emission





