MFRA Sponsors the 6th Annual Women and Drones Global Awards
MFRA continues support of women in STEM initiative
Based on my own experiences navigating the aerospace industry, I know how important support from organizations like Women and Drones can be for women pursuing careers in STEM.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones is thrilled to announce Metis Flight Research Associates (MFRA) has signed on as a Diamond Sponsor for the Women and Drones Global Awards. MFRA will sponsor one of two new awards debuting this year. The Hall of Fame Award recognizes highly experienced and accomplished businesswomen in relevant emerging aviation technologies and industry-enabling career fields. MFRA will also sponsor the Women to Watch in Engineering category.
— Joy Colucci, CEO Metis Technology Solutions
"MFRA is thrilled to sponsor the 2022 Women and Drones Global Awards,” said Joy Colucci, CEO and Owner of Metis Technology Solutions (Metis), the managing partner of MFRA. “Based on my own experiences navigating the aerospace industry, I know how important support from organizations like Women and Drones can be for women pursuing careers in STEM. It is MFRA’s pleasure to help honor the achievements of the awardees and celebrate remarkable women for their contributions to the aerospace field."
For this sixth anniversary of honoring those with outstanding contributions to the industry, Women and Drones has updated the name to Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards. The goal is to broaden the scope and celebrate more individuals and companies across the entire emerging aviation technologies ecosystem.
The awards will take place live at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, January 6th. CES is the world’s most influential technology event giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the industry’s most influential leaders and advocates.
About Metis Flight Research Associates (MFRA)
Metis Flight Research Associates (MFRA) is a Joint Venture (JV) consisting of managing partner Metis Technology Solutions (Metis), Flight Research Associates (FRA), and SYMVIONICS. Formed in 2018, MFRA is the prime contractor on the Technical Services for Aerospace Systems Modeling and Simulation (SimLabs) contract at NASA Ames Research Center (ARC) and the Simulation and Aviation Services (SAS) Task Order at NASA Langley Research Center (LaRC). On SimLabs and SAS, MFRA provides modeling & simulation solutions, enabling researchers to evaluate advanced aeronautics concepts and vehicle studies ranging from urban air mobility to lunar landers.
About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the drone industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity and have a culture of inclusiveness where women are engaged in key roles leadership positions of the organization.
Media Inquiries:
Media@womenanddrones.com
Media Contact
Women and Drones
Media@womenanddrones.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other