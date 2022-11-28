Steve Verney elected to Ohio National Board

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Insurance, Inc. (“Constellation”) is pleased to announce the election of Steven C. Verney, distinguished insurance and financial services veteran, to the Boards of Directors of certain subsidiary insurance companies, including The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation and National Security Life and Annuity Co. (collectively, “Ohio National”).



Steve Verney brings more than 35 years of operating experience in the insurance industry. He spent the majority of his career at Allstate Insurance Company, where he held several senior-level roles including EVP & Chief Risk Officer; SVP, Head of Strategy, M&A, Treasury and Corporate Finance; Divisional CFO, Property & Casualty; and Divisional CFO, Allstate Financial. Steve also currently serves on the Board of Directors of National Auto Care. He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the Private Directors Association and a founding member and past Chair of the North American CRO Council.

“Steve’s extensive expertise in risk management, M&A and financial operations in the insurance industry will be invaluable as we transform Ohio National as a market leader in the life and annuity industry,” says Anurag Chandra, Chairman, President and CEO of Constellation Insurance, Inc.

“I look forward to working closely with the Ohio National Board and management in guiding these impressive companies through a pivotal time and helping them accomplish greater success in the future,” commented Verney.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION INSURANCE, INC.

Constellation Insurance, Inc., (“Constellation”) is a leading insurance holding company serving consumers and small business owners in United States and Latin America through its insurance subsidiaries, which include The Ohio National Life Insurance Company, Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation, National Security Life and Annuity Company and certain other affiliated (re)insurance entities in Latin America and Cayman Islands. As of December 31, 2021, Constellation’s family of insurance companies have over $40 billion in total assets under management. Constellation’s investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers’ are two of the largest long-term institutional investors in North America, managing a total of over C$660 billion in net assets, including over C$140 billion in private capital investments.

