Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club Names New Director of Racquet Sports

Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Kainoa Rosa

The iconic Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach welcomes Kainoa Rosa as its new Director of Racquet Sports

We interviewed a number of excellent candidates, but immediately Kainoa stood out. Kainoa’s energy and experience impressed us and he’s a great fit with the Club and our members.” — Rob Tench, General Manager, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club