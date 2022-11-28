BevPax Wins Functional Beverage Innovator of the year 2022
LuxLife Magazine Hails for Bevpax’s functional sodas, tonics, protein waters and more, for making a difference in what we drinkSYDENY, AUSTRALIA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading brand in the better-for-you wellness category is elated to announce its 2022 award for Functional Beverage Innovator of Year. BevPax produces incredible-tasting drinks sourced from quality ingredients that do more for your body, from energizing or soothing tonics to protein-packed water and aloe-infused sparkling beverages. Fast-expanding from Australia to the U.S. market, BevPax is honored to be recognized in the LUXLife magazine Food and Drink Awards.
“It hasn’t been easy for the food and drinks industry over the last few years, but businesses are now back to doing what they love most and they couldn’t be doing a better job at it,” said LUXLife Awards Coordinator Katherine Benton.
Published quarterly, LUXlife informs readers on all aspects of high-end lifestyle, including the finest food and drink, hotels and resorts, health and beauty, automotive, jewelry, art and technology from around the world.
“At the heart of our brand is a mission to help the body function at its best by fueling it with delicious, refreshing and nourishing drinks designed to do more. We are proud to hold the award for most functional beverage innovator of the year. This only con” said BevPax founder and CEO Tim Xenos.
About BevPax
BevPax is a beverage company on the forefront of innovation with a wide range of wellness-driven drinks with functional ingredients and sustainable bottling, leading in both direct-to-consumer brands and private labels. In 2022, the multi-faceted beverage trendsetter, with facilities in Australia and Vietnam, launched three of its brands in the U.S. as a way to prioritize a bigger reach with the same accountability and integrity as it has been backing for years. BevPax understands that today’s consumer is looking for better options. Wellness isn’t just a fad, it’s a lifestyle. And people need on-the-go solutions to hydrating and getting the balance and nourishment they need to match what they do, when they do it throughout the day. With its range of Rockit, Survive and Aloe Vio drinks, BevPax tackles the needs for health, protein, electrolytes, motivation, relaxation and hydration with functional formulas in delicious tasting recipes.
For more information visit BevPax online and on Instagram.
