Uzbekistan youth boxing team won World Championship

Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzbekistan Boxing Federation announced the results of World Youth Championship held in La Nucia, Spain on November 14th-26th. According to the outcomes of the tournament with participation of boxers from 74 countries our country's national team topped score ranking winning 10 medals. 

"Definitely, this is a historic event. For the first time Uzbekistan took the first place in score ranking of the World Youth Championship. And, the last two stages were equally tense, because in semifinals our young athletes faced off reputed Cuban boxers, while uncompromising bouts with representatives of Kazakhstan added dramatic touch to the final. It is very important and valuable that not only our male boxers, but also talented female athletes of our national team made their contribution to winning medals of various denominations ranging from gold to bronze ones.

But, the main outcome is as follows: our star athletes of today have eligible successors, and national boxing's future is bright", – Saken Polatov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Boxing Federation noted. 

20 athletes (12 male and 8 female athletes) in total took part in the Championship as members of Uzbekistan team. Triumphing performance added 5 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals to the national team's collection ensuring overall lead of our boxers in score ranking – for the first time in history of World Youth Championships.

Gold medalists:

48 kg – Gulsevar Ganieva

57 kg – Bakhtiyor Asadov

67 kg – Javokhir Ummataliev

71 kg – Fazliddin Erkinboev

75 kg – Torabek Khabibullaev
 
Silver medalists:

70 kg – Aziza Zokirova

80 kg – Rakhmatillo Boymatov

81 kg – Oltinoy Sotimboeva

Bronze medalists:

54 kg – Khodjanazar Nortojiev

75 kg – Sabokhat Khusanov
 
Let us recall that Uzbekistan national team also took first place in team scoring at adults

Asian Boxing Championship recently ended in Amman (Jordan).

Zumrat Ergashbaeva
CEO GRANDPR
+998 712051177
email us here

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.