Tourism operator happy with electric vehicle charger

CANADA, November 28 - Scott Costain says having an electric vehicle charger installed at Mill River Resort and golf course in O’Leary means better service to their customers and makes them a desirable site for visitors with an electric vehicle.

“We have two, dual port chargers and they are being used frequently by Islanders, but of course, by off-Island visitors as well,” says Costain, resort manager.

He explains that the resort uses the Charger-Link app and when visitors with electric vehicles see that a charger is available in Mill River, they make a point to come here.

“They visit, park their vehicles and go for a five hour walk around the resort, by playing a round of golf.”

When they return, their car is charged, and they can stay or visit some of the other points of interest in Western PEI.

Costain says participating in the provincial government’s electric vehicle charger program is an easy process.

“We had been thinking about getting an EV charger for several years, but the cost was just too high for the benefit at the time,” he said.

“But when the PEI Electric Vehicle Charging Fund program was announced, well, it became a lot easier to sell the idea to my boss.”

The program covers up to 75 per cent of eligible costs for business, academic and community organizations in PEI to install commercial EV chargers in public parking areas, workplaces, light-duty vehicle fleet parking, and designated multi-unit residential buildings (MURBs).

“Everything from the online application to the final install and inspection went smoothly,” Costain says.

“Getting quotes for the work was not a problem. The electrical contractor we talked to immediately went to work looking at what was available and providing us the best options for our facility.”

Some of the other tourist facilities are reaching out to Mill River Resort for information.

“Members of the PEI Potato Museum have asked us about our new charger and my response is always, do it! Electric vehicles and charging stations are going to be necessary for the future of tourism on PEI.”

Costain says now they will also be looking at other government energy efficient equipment programs to support their business and help their bottom line.

“I am really interested in the solar and e-bike programs. This is the future, especially with the rising cost of fuel. People are realizing that moving to electric is the way we are going.”