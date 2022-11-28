Read more about Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Georgia Ports Authority

Ben Tarbutton, III is President of the Sandersville Railroad Company, which has been in operation since 1893 and hauls various commodities, including kaolin, wood chips, chemicals and plastics.

Tarbutton is active in his community and at the state and national levels. Presently, he serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Regional Vice President of the Southern Region for the American Shortline and Regional Railroad Association, board member of the Georgia Research Alliance and the Georgia Tech Foundation, and Vice Chairman of the Washington County Industrial Development Authority. He is a past Chairman of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, Leadership Georgia, and Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and past President of the Georgia Railroad Association and the Sandersville Rotary.

Tarbutton graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He resides in Sandersville with his wife and three children where they are active members of the Sandersville United Methodist Church.