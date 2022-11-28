Read more about Gov. Kemp: Second Global Automotive Supplier for Hyundai Metaplant To Create 1,500 Jobs

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Bryan County that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. “When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we announce the second supplier in just two weeks to locate in that area, we're excited to see their impact on the surrounding communities and the growing list of other job creators that will soon follow.” The EV Power Electric system plant will expand Hyundai Mobis’ current footprint in Georgia. Hyundai Mobis has operated a manufacturing facility with almost 1,200 employees in West Point since 2009 as the largest Tier 1 supplier to Kia Georgia. The plant supplies automotive manufacturers with complete cockpit modules, chassis modules, as well as bumper assemblies. “Hyundai Mobis’ investment project in Bryan County reflects an acceleration in the development of the EV supply chain in Georgia’s auto industry,” said H.S. Oh, Vice President of Hyundai Mobis Electric Powertrain Business Unit. “We’re going to be a major production player in the EV market, and that’s going to trigger more growth within the sector. Mobis is looking forward to providing high-quality work opportunities to the growing local workforce.” Once it reaches full production, the 1,200,000-square-foot facility will be able to supply over 900,000 EV Power Electric systems and 450,000 Integrated Charging Control Units annually to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) factory in Bryan County, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) factory in Montgomery, and the Kia Georgia plant. Construction on the new facility, located at the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified Belfast Commerce Park in Richmond Hill, is expected to begin as early as January 2023, and production is expected to begin in 2024. “We could not be more excited to welcome Mobis to our community,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “With the close proximity of Belfast Commerce Park to available housing in nearby Heartwood, a top-performing public school system, interstate access, and rail, we knew the site we purchased about two years ago had the potential to attract a special project. With nearly $1 billion of investment and the creation of over 1,500 good-paying jobs, I would say Mobis is pretty special. I am so grateful to Bryan County, the City of Richmond Hill, and Raydient Places for their support and partnership on this project because, without them, this would not have been possible.” Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power. “Suppliers who have been a part of Georgia’s automotive industry, like Hyundai Mobis, are transitioning to the jobs of the future and becoming part of Georgia’s growing EV ecosystem,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “In May, we predicted that non-affiliated HMGMA suppliers in connection with the project would invest an additional $1 billion into Georgia. We have already blown past that prediction in about two weeks. With the support of partners like Georgia Quick Start and our sister agencies, we are excited to prepare Georgia’s workforce of tomorrow for the jobs we are creating now. Congratulations to Bryan County, the City of Richmond Hill, the Georgia Ports Authority, and Hyundai Mobis!” Building on the assets that make the automotive industry successful, Georgia is positioned as a hub for the electric mobility industry. Since 2020, more than 30 EV-related projects have contributed over $13.3 billion in investment and announced more than 18,100 jobs in Georgia. On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility. In addition to Hyundai's direct contributions to the region, offsite suppliers connected to the project are predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state.