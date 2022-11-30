Luz Elena Rivers, Amera Solutions Named a 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner

Enterprising Women of the Year 2022 The # 1 Ambulatory Day Surgery Transportation Agency

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes World's Top Women Entrepreneurs Houston, Texas, October 25, 2022– Luz Elena, CEO of Amera Solutions has been named a winner of the 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, an annual tribute to the world's top women entrepreneurs. Rivers was recognized at the 20th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration and Conference, for her leadership in the category of Businesses with more than $3 million in annual revenues and up to $5 million in annual revenues. The Celebration and Conference brought together dynamic women from around the world to share business insights, expand their networks and deepen mentoring commitments, at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Luz Elena Rivers is an accomplished business owner and leader in her field. We are so proud to recognize her contribution to her company, her community and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls," said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.

"My philosophy is that adversity should never be a barrier to success, and I am living proof that the best view comes after the hardest climb." - Luz Elena Rivers

The Enterprising Women of The Year Award is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women's entrepreneurship.

The 2022 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference presented two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration concluded with a spotlight on each honoree, with award presentations at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner.

