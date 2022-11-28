Mauritania National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send my best wishes to the Government and people of Mauritania as you celebrate 62 years of independence.

Mauritania has shown an active commitment to improving governance, addressing human rights concerns, and spurring economic development, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the United States appreciates our strong partnership in the fight against regional terrorism, which is essential to the wellbeing of both the Mauritanian and the American people.

As you celebrate your Independence Day, please know that the United States greatly values our bilateral relationship with Mauritania and looks forward to our partnership in the years ahead.