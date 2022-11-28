NS1 Brings NetBox Cloud to AWS Marketplace

Solution Provides AWS Customers with One of the Industry's Premier Network Source of Truth and Infrastructure Resource Management Tools

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NS1 , the leader in smart network control solutions, today announced the availability of NetBox Cloud in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can now use the fully supported and hosted software as a service (SaaS) version of the NetBox open source solution to simplify their path to network automation by building a comprehensive network source of truth (NSoT) without the challenges of management overhead.



“AWS customers can now use NetBox Cloud to build an authoritative inventory of every physical and virtual network asset as the first step toward network automation,” said Bill Lapcevic, SVP of business development at NS1. “Accomplishing new infrastructure and application initiatives often requires networks to evolve and adapt at a pace that is prone to errors if approached manually, requiring network automation. Network automation architectures rely on a network source of truth as a central view into the intended state of the network, and NS1's advanced infrastructure, support, and experience with NetBox Cloud make leveraging a NSoT less expensive and easier than ever.”

Thousands of companies rely on NetBox to define and understand the state of their network infrastructure. With this information, companies can push out configurations and monitor changes, thanks to simple API-driven integrations with other network automation and monitoring tools like Ansible and Terraform. NetBox Cloud adds critical enterprise features and services including support, an easy upgrade process, single sign-on, performance autoscaling, and access to test environments.

As network complexity increases, manually managing infrastructure and handling traffic at scale become infeasible. NS1’s solutions, including NetBox Cloud, support the transition to network automation at scale. The firm’s Managed DNS and Traffic Steering solutions were listed in AWS Marketplace earlier this year. Both offerings are helping AWS customers optimize network performance and resilience, including unique features like Dedicated DNS, a fully independent secondary DNS network supervised through the same portal as Managed DNS.

AWS customers can purchase NS1 solutions in AWS Marketplace . To learn more about NetBox Cloud, visit NS1’s website .

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company’s innovative technology. NS1 delivers smart network control to optimize every digital interaction and enable customers to confidently exceed digital demand expectations. The NS1 Connect platform orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction, delivering immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award Winner, NS1 has more than 850 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

Media contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

ns1@lookleftmarketing.com