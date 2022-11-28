Merit Medical Launches the basixALPHA™ Inflation Device

Ergonomic device provides fast inflation to streamline angioplasty procedures

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced U.S. commercial release of the basixALPHA™ Inflation Device.



The basixALPHA is the latest addition to the Merit inflation device portfolio. Products include analog and digital devices with low- and high-pressure capacity for inflation, deflation, and measurement of pressures in angioplasty balloons. Merit’s commitment to excellence in inflation device technology has resulted in decades of industry leadership. More than 10 million procedures have been completed using Merit inflation devices worldwide.

The new ergonomic device is designed for one-handed preparation and fast inflation with minimal exertion to streamline angioplasty procedures. Angioplasty, a type of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), is used to open narrowed or blocked arteries. Opening blocked arteries facilitates blood flow to the heart, minimizing damage. More than 1.2 million coronary angioplasty procedures are performed each year within the US.1

“As a leader in inflation device technology, Merit understands that inflation devices serve as staples in the cath lab,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “To provide physicians with an improved device, we listened to their feedback and innovated the basixALPHA—a technology that delivers fast inflation when needed most. It fits well within our robust portfolio of inventive yet reliable inflation device technologies, helping to improve the physician experience and patient outcomes around the globe.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 600 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide.

