Collaboration is Key to Canada’s Low-Carbon Future

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As liquid transportation fuels continue to be a critical component of Canada's energy mix for generations to come, collaboration will be key to unlocking their full emissions reduction potential, according to the Canadian Fuels Association's updated Driving to 2050 vision.



Moving Forward Together highlights how the companies that produce and distribute transportation fuels across Canada are forging strategic partnerships to help further decarbonize the transportation sector, creating new employment opportunities for thousands of Canadians and demonstrating that the industry will continue to play a pivotal role in Canada’s energy security and reliability.

"Climate change remains one of the biggest challenges of our time, and now more than ever collaboration is key to achieving our emissions reductions goals,” said Bob Larocque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Fuels Association.

“As we move forward, Canadians will continue to rely on transportation. Having already met Canada’s evolving transportation-fuel needs for more than a century, our members will continue to deliver low-carbon transportation options, giving Canadians the ability to make choices based on their own unique needs,” says Larocque.

Key highlights from Moving Forward Together:

Since 2020, CFA members have announced investments of over $8 billion in low-carbon solutions that could result in over 10 million tonnes of GHG emissions reductions and over 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across Canada’s transportation fuels sector.

Continued collaboration between industry, stakeholders, and all levels of government is critical to reducing emissions from transportation and achieving our collective climate goals.

To read Moving Forward Together please visit:

https://www.canadianfuels.ca/resources/driving-to-2050-the-role-of-transportation-fuels-in-canadas-low-carbon-future/

About Canadian Fuels Association

The Canadian Fuels Association (CFA) represents Canada's transportation fuels industry which employs more than 117,000 Canadians at 15 refineries, 75 fuel distribution terminals and 12,000 retail and commercial sites. It contributes over $10 billion to Canada's GDP annually. CFA has a track record of over 30 years working productively with governments and are recognized by governments across Canada as the 'go-to' source of industry information and technical expertise.





