4biddenknowledge Inc. Announces Recent Addition to Samsung TV Platform

4biddenknowledge Inc. has just been added to the Tizen app store for all Samsung TVs.

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4biddenknowledge Inc., has just been added to the Tizen app store for all Samsung TVs. 4biddenknowledge is a streaming TV platform with over 6,000 shows, 60% of which are original content. The platform has a multitude of subjects including ancient civilizations, spirituality, neuroscience, health and wellness, esoteric wisdom, UFOs and UAPs. President/CEO Billy Carson's goal is to expand the company to a wider audience to make 4biddenknowledge a household name.

The company just closed its second round of Crowd Funding with over 3.5 million dollars raised from over 5,000 different investors. This conscious streaming TV network is currently working on high-quality, 4K, produced content with well-known names in the industry including Erich Von Daniken, Nick Pope, Jimmy Church, and Matthew LaCroix.

If you'd like to find out more about this up-and-coming network, you can visit

https://www.4biddenknowledge.tv/browse

Elisabeth Hoekstra

business@4biddenknowledge.com

2645 Executive Park Dr. Suite 419

Weston, FL 33331

954-256-1515

Contact Information:

Elisabeth Hoekstra

Creative Director

business@4biddenknowledge.com

954-256-1515



Related Images











Image 1: 4BK Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment