HYCU Marks Several Notable Milestones at AWS re:Invent 2022

Continued Enhancements, Customer Adoption and Industry Accolades Highlight Year of Innovation for Customers and Partners Leveraging Data Protection on AWS

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced today a number of significant enhancements and industry accolades for its award-winning data protection as a service solution, HYCU Protégé for Amazon Web Services (AWS). HYCU Protégé for AWS is a cloud-native backup, disaster recovery, and data mobility solution for AWS. According to a new Gartner Inc. forecast released recently, worldwide spending on public cloud services will grow 20.7% in 2023, to $591.8 billion, making the role protecting, managing, and recovering data in the cloud extremely important.

“We were founded with the fundamental belief, there is a better way to manage, protect, and recover data across any enterprise, especially for customers leveraging the power of AWS,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Built from day one to support on-premises and public cloud workloads as a native extension of the platforms we support was critical. The time, energy, and effort our team invests in building solutions and working with our customers and partners, that need cloud-native data protection for AWS, based on the extensive portfolio of innovation and accomplishments over the past year, shows it is working. We are excited to share this innovation with the thousands of attendees at AWS re:Invent 2022.”

In the past year, since HYCU previewed HYCU Protégé for AWS, the company has received a number of accolades and made several significant enhancements to its award-winning platform:

TOP 5 AWS Backup Solution for Both Midsize and Large Enterprises : HYCU Protégé for AWS was among more than 30 solutions evaluated for both small-to-midsize and large enterprises that offered backup solutions for AWS. Based on an evaluation from industry and research analyst firm DCIG, HYCU was named a TOP 5 solution in both categories. DCIG noted that while backup solutions had changed significantly since their last TOP 5 Report, “The most notable change was the emergence of feature-rich, enterprise-ready BaaS solutions like HYCU.”

: Available in AWS Marketplace, customers gain lifetime protection of 1 TB of data for free and access to HYCU’s industry-leading 24x7x365 support. Customer Adoption Continues to Rise: As Peter Doyon, Director of IT, Auto Europe, noted, just one of many new customers leveraging HYCU for data protection for their AWS workloads, “We needed an optimal solution to address using Amazon S3 as a target for multi-site backups. HYCU delivered native Amazon S3 object lock for data immutability along with superior support to ensure we have the confidence that our data protection needs are being met and available in the event of a recovery as quickly as possible.”

HYCU Protégé for AWS was purpose-built for workloads running on AWS, including Amazon EC2 instances. At the HYCU booth at AWS re:Invent 2022, Nov. 28-Dec. 2, the team will highlight use cases and hands-on technical sessions on how to protect and manage applications, virtual machines (VMs) and key workloads running on AWS. Visit HYCU at AWS re:Invent 2022 (Booth 2748). To learn more about HYCU, the company’s solutions and AWS use cases visit, https://www.hycu.com/protege/aws.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

