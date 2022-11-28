Reliance Global Group Announces Referral Partnership with Eastern Union

Adds Another Potential New Revenue Stream for RELI Exchange Agents through a Referral Partnership with Commercial Mortgage Financing Provider

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that it has entered into a referral partnership with Eastern Union Funding, LLC (“Eastern Union”), a provider of commercial real estate finance and capital market solutions. Under the agreement, RELI Exchange agency partners will now be able to refer clients to Eastern Union for commercial real estate financing, including multi-family and commercial structures.

Since its founding in 2001, Eastern Union has closed thousands of commercial loans in over 30 states across the United States.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We are pleased to announce this partnership with Eastern Union, providing RELI Exchange agents with yet another potential new stream of revenue that can add to the profitability of their business. After signing our first similar partnership agreement with NRS Funding in early September, we had stated we would continue to explore opportunities to add additional streams of revenue for our agency partners. We believe this latest agreement illustrates the successful execution of our strategy. Referral partnerships such as these are a win-win for both our agents and, most importantly, our customers. These types of agreements make RELI Exchange an even more compelling value proposition and should help further accelerate the growth of the platform. We continue to receive excellent feedback from our RELI Exchange agency partners that are already exeriencing the positive effects that the platform is having on their business. The platform has grown 84.6% since we started it in May, 2022, as independent agents continue to join the network.”

Ami Eller, Senior Vice President of Eastern Union said, “We look forward to this new partnership agreement with Reliance Global Group, as both of our companies are leveraging advanced technologies to better serve our customes. At Eastern Union, we use our proprietary technologies to underwrite and analyze transactions, while Reliance Global Group has the premier business-to-business and business-to-consumer InsurTech platforms. We believe there are tremendous synergies across our respective organizations and we look forward to a long-term and successful relationship.”

Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech at Reliance Global Group remarked, “This referral partnership enhances the client relationships of our RELI Exchange Agency partners. Property insurance is an integral component of virtually every commercial financing deal. By thinking about the whole client, and connecting them with commercial finance experts at Eastern Union, our agency partners are strengthening their client relationships, which leads to higher retention and excellent referrals.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) an InsurTech pioneer, is working to transform the traditional insurance agency model by combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes the organic expansion of 5MinuteInsure.com, it’s online business-to-consumer platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining, to provide competitive insurance quotes within 5 minutes, and RELI Exchange, it’s B2B InsurTech platform and agency partner network for insurance agents and agencies, designed to give independent agents an entire suite of business development tools and the ability to effectively compete with national agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “proposes,” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the SEC and elsewhere and risk as and uncertainties related to: the Company’s ability to provide agents on the RELI Exchange network with a potential new revenue stream accretive to the profitability of their existing businesses, the ability of the RELI Exchange to attract new agency partners and provide them with the tools to make their businesses operate more efficiently and become more profitable, the Company’s ability to move independent agents to the RELI Exchange platform, the Company’s ability to add new products and services in the future, accelerate the growth of the platform and build RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the country, the Company’s ability to generate the revenue as anticipatedthe Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com