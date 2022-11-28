Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Strategic Partnership With Monarch Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Premier Risk Management Company Partners With Banking and Payment Processing Solution Experts for the Legal Cannabis Industry, Monarch Technologies

FRESNO, CA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the company has completed a new partnership with leading Cannabis Fintech banking and payment processing solutions provider, Monarch Technologies .

“As more compliant e-commerce solutions are created for the cannabis industry and the market matures, we are seeing a natural reduction in cash movements as the industry shifts to digital,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of Operational Security Solutions. “We look forward to expanding our service offerings for high-risk businesses in the cannabis industry through our partnership with Monarch Technologies and are proud to offer the latest in emerging trends within this space.”

Monarch Technologies offers customized banking, payment processing systems and automated taxation services for the cannabis industry businesses. Monarch is a licensed Money Transmittal Services company that operates as a Cannabis Fintech services provider for the legal cannabis industry, serving all types of Cannabis license holders, governmental entities, and consumers. Under the partnership, Monarch Technologies’ services will enhance options for OSS MRB (Marijuana Related Business) clients by providing compliant e-commerce solutions through Helox, the first Apple and Google Play store approved mobile payment app specifically designed for the cannabis industry.

The Monarch Helox platform allows businesses to collect payments from customers and vendors in both real time, face-to-face as well as remote payment scenarios without using cash in a world and industry that has pivoted to digital options.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cash intensive and high risk-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us .

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of high-risk, cash-intensive industries. OSS supports two dozen financial institutions and more than 250 high risk businesses through bicoastal operations based in California and Philadelphia. Service offerings include secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit services, security consulting, and compliance services. OSS breaks down the real risks for industries that have limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and federal government experience.

About Monarch Technologies, Inc.

Monarch Technologies Inc is a leading integrated Cannabis fintech platform for financial institutions, government organizations, software developers & Cannabis license holders in North America. If you're looking to create your own fintech offering in the Cannabis space, the Monarch platform will allow you to quickly create your own compliance, banking, payments, mobile app and taxation products and services through one, centralized platform.

