Prosper Gold Enters into Royalty Purchase Agreement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive royalty purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Perry English, pursuant to which Prosper has agreed to purchase 100% of Mr. English’s right, title and interest in a 2% net smelter return royalty (the “Royalty”) on Prosper’s Skinner Gold Property located in the Province of Ontario (the “Transaction”). On closing of the Transaction, subject to the prior approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), Prosper will issue to Mr. English 160,000 common shares in the capital of Prosper (the “Consideration Shares”) as consideration for the sale and transfer of the Royalty.



