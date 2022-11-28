Submit Release
2nd Watch Earns AWS Data and Analytics Competency

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch, the global cloud services company, announces that it has earned the Data and Analytics Competency from Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS Data and Analytics Competency recipients have demonstrated success in helping companies evaluate and use AWS for collecting, storing, governing and analyzing data at scale.

2nd Watch, which has been an AWS Premier Consulting Partner since 2012 and is an audited and approved AWS Managed Service Provider, offers a broad range of data analytics consulting services encompassing the planning, architecting and implementation of data-centric projects. Its consultants bring diverse backgrounds and expertise in numerous technology areas, enabling 2nd Watch to deliver solutions that are both forward-thinking and rooted in experience. Earlier this year, 2nd Watch acquired Aptitive, strengthening its data and analytics capabilities and enhancing its ability to help enterprises use data to make smarter business decisions.

“Earning the AWS Data and Analytics Competency is important because it validates the work we have been doing on behalf of our customers and the success they’ve had with our services,” said Fred Bliss, CTO, Data Insights, at 2nd Watch. “2nd Watch has been developing data and analytics solutions on AWS since 2010. These services are among the most coveted we offer.”

In addition to the Data and Analytics Competency, 2nd Watch has earned the AWS DevOps Services Competency, the AWS Financial Services Competency, the AWS Microsoft Workloads Services Competency and the AWS Migration and Modernization Services Competency.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Cloud Advisory, Cloud Modernization, Data Insights, Cloud Economics, Cloud Security, and Cloud Operations - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high-performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth, and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business-critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com.

Contact:
Kevin Wolf
kevin@tgprllc.com


