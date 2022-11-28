/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 21-Nov-22 24,577 €563.8530 €13,857,815.18 22-Nov-22 4,406 €562.3627 €2,477,770.06 23-Nov-22 - - - 24-Nov-22 23,477 €580.5805 €13,630,288.40 25-Nov-22 11,793 €576.4327 €6,797,870.83

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



