Cures Are Discovered By Entrepreneurial Companies Then Big Pharma Acquires Their Discoveries To Commercialize Success
Palisades Therapeutics Pioneers New Methodology to Fund Breakthrough Therapeutics and Devices
Our team is set up to rapidly test our compounds against novel pathogens. If results are positive, PT is ready to go with clinical testing to mobilize an effective therapy to market.”CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The breakthrough drugs that provide cures to the public are created and developed by entrepreneurs and scientists around the world. While monetary funding is always needed, it is the investment of their dreams and passions that make creativity and success happen.
— Neil Theise, MD
Palisades Therapeutics hasn’t sold out to venture capitalists. Instead, it created a unique paradigm that minimizes its overhead and allows 100% of their “Impact” investors’ funds to be dedicated to the development of their projects. Palisades Therapeutics operates much like a “brain trust” with more than 70 leading scientists, clinicians, physicians and professionals working together without a salary to collegially make a difference in the world. The participants keep their day jobs, but lend their brains to Palisades Therapeutics to create, develop and protect their technologies with Intellectual Property and to look to third parties to commercialize their products. “Product is King” and when your products are showing efficacy, you get noticed.
Palisades Therapeutics has facilitated tens of millions of dollars in undiluted funding for clinical work by collaborating with multiple government agencies including the National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Department of Defense, Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, and universities and institutions around the world. Because of these strategies, Palisades Therapeutics owns 100% of its Intellectual Property that provides for license or acquisition by third parties to commercialize and save lives. Palisades invites leading companies such as Glaxo Smith Kline (NYSE: GSK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) to review our data.
Palisades Therapeutics’ clinical funding goes directly to the scientists doing the work instead of to the company itself. Now, Palisades is opening up this paradigm to include high net worth individuals who want to make a difference in this world and receive tax benefits for providing their funds directly to the non-profit 501(c)(3) institution that is actually doing the work for Palisades’ science. It is at the institutional level that breakthrough science is tested in trials and proven effective. Donors who wish to fund these efforts can do so through consultation with Palisades Therapeutics, directing the support to the 501(c)(3) institution for the benefit of a specific trial, to really make a difference without wasting any portion of the philanthropic support. Individuals interested in supporting this research may benefit from utilizing appreciated stock or direct transfers from their retirement accounts to the 501(c)(3) to fund the donation.
To expand our unique paradigm of funding biomedical research, we are proud to introduce our newest “colleague” in the Palisades Therapeutics family. Melanie S. Cohen a Certified Fund-Raising Executive. She has raised tens of millions of dollars of directed philanthropic support in the healthcare field, and retired in 2022 after 24 years in the field. Ms. Cohen is an expert in helping high net worth individuals make impacts with their wealth that can also provide tax benefits through donations to nonprofit organizations.
Is your passion finding treatments for long haul COVID? Early detection of pancreatic cancer? Therapeutics that reduce or eliminate tumors such as glioblastomas, breast cancer, prostate cancer? Are you anxious to help prevent addictions and overdose? Does the future-is-now technology of a portable modular artificial liver intrigue you? Palisades Therapeutics may have the answer you are looking for. Visit our website at www.PopTestLLC.com. Talk to Ms. Cohen at Melanie@palisadestherapeutics.com Talk with our scientists. Pick a program of interest and it can be the focus of your funds that will make a difference. PT's Lead Scientist Dr. Neil Theise, Physician/Pathologist (NYU) says, “Our team is set up to rapidly test our compounds against novel pathogens. If results are positive, Palisades Therapeutics is ready to go with clinical testing to mobilize an effective therapy to market.”
Randi Altschul
Pop Test Oncology/Palisades Therapeutics
+1 201-943-3770
randi@palisadestherapeutics.com