Asked - by Josef Schneider
Schneider Digital has 25 years of expertise in professional 3D/VR/AR hardware and specializes in workplace solutions for geo-IT applications.MIESBACH, BAYERN, DEUTSCHLAND, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schneider Digital has 25 years of expertise in professional 3D/VR/AR hardware and specializes in workplace solutions for geo-IT applications. We spoke with founder and CEO Josef Schneider.
What are the advantages of 3D monitors?
3D monitors actively support users of modern geospatial software solutions in their daily work, e.g. in photogrammetry & LiDAR data acquisition or GIS & 3D mapping tasks. It is no longer just about 3D monitors generating beautiful holographic images, i.e. being a visualization or presentation tool for the user. Today, 3D monitors enable "real work" directly in the 3D model, i.e. the user can quickly, intuitively and comfortably measure, capture data, etc. directly in the spatial 3D model; tasks that were previously impossible or very time-consuming in classic 2D environments. 3D monitors not only improve the ergonomics of work, but also accelerate complete, sometimes very complex workflows in the context of geodata acquisition, evaluation and -processing.
What are the special features of the 3D PluraView stereo monitor?
Thanks to two displays, the 3D PluraView's beamsplitter technology delivers the entire monitor resolution, up to 4K (UHD) per eye depending on the model, in brilliant brightness. This allows users to work comfortably without fatigue in all 3D stereo applications, even in bright environments. Users can now even work at a window seat in direct sunlight. The passive glasses technology guarantees absolute freedom from flicker and allows the viewer to work in 3D stereo for an entire workday without "side effects" such as dizziness or even nausea. In addition, the wide viewing angle of approx. 170° supports this high viewing comfort. Working in a team takes on a whole new meaning here. Even if several employees are sitting in front of an application to discuss solutions, all participants have a perfect view of the project in 3D stereo.
For which applications can the 3D PluraView stereo monitor be used?
The geospatial industry applications around innovative stereoscopic viewing are diverse: GIS & 3D mapping, 3D urban planning & model visualization, photogrammetry & LiDAR data acquisition, ordnance disposal & operations planning, remote sensing & 3D satellite image analysis, oil & gas research, reservoir simulation, BIM (Building Information Modeling) and archaeology & excavation research. Our 3D PluraView monitor is now used in all leading GEO-IT software applications, assuming their 3D stereo capability. Some well-known of the more than 300 stereo capable software applications are e.g. Esri ArcGIS Pro, Agisoft Metashape, Terrasolid TerraStereo, Trimble-INPHO DTMaster, BAE Systems SOCET GXP, DAT/ EM Systems Summit Evolution, FARO Scene, Hexagon HxMap & ERDAS, DJ-Innovations DJI Terra, CloudCompare, Bentley ContextCapture OrbitGT 3DM Feature Extraction, Riegl RiSCAN PRO as well as Z&F LaserControl. All 3D stereo capable and plug&play with the 3D PluraView monitor compatible, certified applications we maintain and update continuously in our central software database on www.pluraview.com .
What further developments are you planning in the area of 3D stereo monitors?
Even though we are the market leader in the field of passive 3D stereo monitors: As we all know, standing still means taking a step backwards. Of course, our declared goal is to continuously develop the 3D PluraView product family with its 5 different models and to meet the requirements of the future. We strive for higher resolutions, larger monitors and especially new screen technologies, e.g. OLED. In addition, it is important to expand even more VR functionalities, i.e. interaction possibilities with head tracking, gesture control, sticks, pens, etc. We are permanently in cooperation with many software companies to implement 3D functionalities as well as innovative VR/AR end devices. Even if this often means pioneering work, our vision is to make the additional benefits of 3D stereo available to all users of GEO-IT systems in their daily work.
