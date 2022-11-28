Extrusion Coating Market Will Estimated To Worth USD 6.78 Billion at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Extrusion Coatings Market Is Expected To Reach USD 6.78 Billion By 2028, According To A New Report By Reports And Data.

The Increasing Demand From Packaging Industries And Popularity Of Additive Manufacturing Process Is The Major Factor Influencing Market Growth.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Extrusion Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand from packaging industries and popularity of additive manufacturing process.

Extrusion coating process is used for a range of applications including liquid packaging, aseptic drink containers, flexible packaging, toothpaste tubes, medical packaging, industrial wraps, insulation backed materials, and plastic coated tablecloths, as well as sacks for products as diverse as cement, cereal grain, and dry chemicals.

Extrusion coatings also present a blend of substrates, which when once combined, would be challenging to separate. The blended substrate obtains excellent enhanced physical properties and barrier protection performance from its component elements.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1268

Major companies: Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries, DowDupont, Dura Coat Products Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Davis-Standard LLC Qenos Pty Ltd., Optimum Plastics, Transcendia, Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Westlake Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Celanese Corporation and SABIC

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market is segmented on the basis of resin type low density polyethylene (LDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), ethylene butyl acrylate (EBA), polypropylene, polyethylene and terephthalate.

LDPE dominated the resin segment in 2020 and is forecasted to have a growth of 4.1% during the forecast period.

LDPE resin's high melt strength, toughness and flexibility, makes them suitable for a range of applications such as food packaging, light-to-heavy duty bag packaging, and textile packaging.

The market is segmented on the basis of process into extruder, die, air gap, nip assembly and chill roll, edge trimming, reeling and wind-up equipment, and coextrusion.

The market is segmented on the basis of substrate into paper & paperboard, polymer film, aluminum foil and others.

Paper & paperboard dominated the substrate segment in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, due to its recyclability, low cost, and environment-friendliness.

The market is segmented on the basis of applications into liquid packaging, flexible packaging, photographic film, transport packaging, mills and industrial wrapping, sack lining, pharmaceutical packaging, and personal care & cosmetic packaging.

Liquid packaging dominated the segment, accounting for ~40% of the market.

The dominance is due to the large-scale application of these coatings in liquid packaging by the food and beverage industry, to prevent any leakage or contamination of the liquid.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.

The Asia Pacific region, mainly due to China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, is forecasted to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to the demand in the food & beverages industry for food packaging.

To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/extrusion-coatings-market

Segments covered in the report:

Resin type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

The Extruder

The Die

The Air Gap

Nip Assembly and Chill Roll

Edge Trimming

Reeling and Wind-up Equipment

Coextrusion

Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Paper & Paperboard

Polymer Film

Aluminum Foil

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Liquid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Photographic Film

Transport Packaging

Mills and Industrial Wrapping

Sack Lining

Pharmaceutical packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1268

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Attentions of Extrusion Coatings Market Report:

The report offers a complete and broad perspective on the global Extrusion Coatings Market.

The market statistics depicted in the various Extrusion Coatings Market segments give a complete picture of the industry.

The market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of the Extrusion Coatings Market are analyzed in detail.

The report will aid in the analysis of key competitive market scenarios and Extrusion Coatings Market dynamics.

Major players, Extrusion Coatings Market key companies, investment feasibility, and study of new market entrants are offered.

The scope of development of the Extrusion Coatings Market in each market segment is covered in this report.

The macro and microeconomic factors that influence the Extrusion Coatings Market progress are detailed in this report.

The upstream and downstream components of the Extrusion Coatings Market and a complete value chain are explained.

Browse More Reports

Magnesium Carbonate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/magnesium-carbonate-market

Aluminum Sulfate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-sulfate-market

Ferrous Slag Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ferrous-slag-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.