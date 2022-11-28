Temperature Management Systems Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% till 2028

Temperature management systems market is projected to reach US$ 3,343.41 Mn by 2028 from US$ 2,332.93 Mn in 2021.

Temperature management systems, called as thermal management systems, utilizes heat transfer and thermodynamics to manage the temperature of a system. Temperature management systems aid in regulating and maintaining the normal body temperature of patients in intensive care, resting rooms, OT's, and other regions of hospitals. These systems are captious for patients in every setting. Temperature management is a type of active treatment for a specific period during recovery when the blood flow to the brain is poor.

The temperature management systems market majorly consists of the players such as 3M, ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, BD, Smiths Medical, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, GENTHERM, Geratherm Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, and Stryker Corporation among others. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies to accelerate their growth and improve their market position.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market:

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Temperature Management Systems Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the temperature management systems market:

Jun-2021: ZOLL Medical Corporation and Global Healthcare SG announced their exclusive distribution agreement. ZOLL has exclusive rights to distribute the CarbonCool Full Body Suit and Comfort Suit in Asia-Pacific countries as part of the agreement.

Mar-2019: The Level 1 convective warmer was introduced by Smiths Medical. This next-generation high-flow convective warmer provides health care providers with a quiet, simple, and safe thermal care solution to assist patients in maintaining a normal body temperature throughout the surgery

Mar-2017: Stryker has launched Altrix, which is used in all clinical settings. Warming and cooling patients can be crucial to a positive patient outcome. The device keeps its promise to customers by providing simple, safe, and efficient solutions that allow patients to feel confident in their care

Segments - By Application:

Based on application, the temperature management systems market is segmented into perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and others. The perioperative care segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the acute care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

