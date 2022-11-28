Building Materials Market Sale to Top a value of around US$ 49 Bn by the end of 2025

Building Materials(Including Drywall) Market

The Global Drywall Market is expected to Reach US$ 27 Bn by the end of 2025 from a value of US$ 18 Bn in 2017.

Building Materials(Including Drywall) Market: Forecast to 2025

The detailed market research report titled “Building Materials Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” by Persistence Market Research supports the reader by assisting in slating and compiling all possible strategies in order to maintain the correct rhythm with the changing dynamics of the market in the present as well as few years down the line.

The global building products market is poised to reflect a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the period of forecast. It is expected to reach a value of around US$ 49 Bn by the end of 2025 from a value of US$ 33.16 Bn in 2017.

The global drywall market is anticipated to register a steady growth rate and exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the period of forecast, to reflect a value of US$ 27 Bn by the end of 2025 from a value of US$ 18 Bn in 2017.

The Building Materials Market is an ever-evolving sector, consistently impacted by numerous economic, technological and regulatory changes. Building products manufacturers are required to remain agile in order to adjust their strategies in response to these changes while still providing a quality product. As such, building product manufacturers must stay up to date on industry trends and develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of their customers.

Building Materials include all components used in constructing homes or businesses, from door handles and locks to insulation materials and roofing systems. Building product suppliers must be aware of the latest trends in design, technology and safety regulations in order to maintain competitive market share. Manufacturers must also ensure that their products conform to local building codes and standards for optimal performance.

In 2021, the construction market in Europe reached a size of over USD 2992.45 billion. The market is projected to continue expanding from 2023 to 2028 at a CAGR of 3.6%, reaching over USD 3603.39 billion by 2027.

Key Players-

Persistence Market Research has analyzed all key tier companies involved in the global building products (including drywall) market.

Companies such as Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Sto SE & Co. KGaA, USG Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, China National Building Company Limited, Rockwool International A/S, Ardex, Knauf Gips KG, Kerakoll Group, PCI Group, Parex Group SA, Mapei S.p.A, PABCO Building Products, LLC, Etex S.A., Baumit GmbH, Toupret, Caparol, JUB Group and Ceresit are featured in the report.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Building Materials Market.

Global Building Products (Including Drywall) Market: Segmental Analysis

Global plaster building products market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% throughout the forecast period to reflect a value of about US$ 37 Bn by the end of 2025. Gypsum building plasters sub segment is expected to contribute to the growth of the plaster building products market by reflecting a higher CAGR of 5.9% followed by cement sub segment, which holds significant market share by revenue. The gypsum segment has the highest market share thus witnessing dominance.

Global skim coats building products market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The polymer sub segment is poised to reflect the highest growth rate to reach a CAGR of 7.3% followed by gypsum and cement throughout the forecast period. Lime sub segment is poised to witness sluggish growth throughout the forecast period.

Global filling compound building products market is expected to reflect a volume CAGR of 5.2%. The polymer sub segment is expected to reflect a volume CAGR of 5.7%, and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in terms of both value and volume.

Global render building products market is poised to reach a value of about US$ 8.6 Bn by the end of 2025, with a high CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The cement sub segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the render building products market to reflect a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2017-2025, followed by the polymer sub segment.

Residential segment by end user is poised to be the fastest growing segment, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period and reaching a market value of about US$ 24 Bn by the end of 2025, thus dominating the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, also dominating the global market with respect to market share. The APAC region is poised to reflect a higher growth rate to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The region dominates the global market with an estimated market value of about US$ 24 Bn by the end of 2025.

The research report on building products (including drywall) market covers the global market competitive landscape, which presents the market shares, revenues, growth strategies applied, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio analysis, distribution channels, expansion in several geographies, marketing strategies, etc., of the various key players in the market. Such an intelligence framework can be used to make informed decisions and devise appropriate strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Key Questions Answered in This Report -

Which is the largest regional market for Building Materials?

What are the upcoming trends of Building Materials Market in the world?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Building Materials Market?

What are the top players operating in the Building Materials Market?

What are the key regions in the global Building Materials market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global Building Materials market?

