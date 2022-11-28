Gift Cards Market 2022 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2031

Gift Cards Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gift Card Market 2022

Throughout the forecast period of 2021–2031, the worldwide Gift Cards Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 12%. Persistence Industry Research estimates that the market will be worth approximately $413 billion in 2022. Gift cards have become a popular form of payment for both consumers and businesses. Gift card markets have exploded in recent years, with more people opting to purchase gift cards instead of cash or other forms of payment. Gift cards are convenient, secure, and allow the recipient to choose whatever they would like without being limited by store availability or budget constraints.

Persistence Market Research recently published a new report on the gift card market for the assessment period of 2021-2031. The report offers a close look at the evolving aspects of the market, and insights into the dynamics impacting market growth. It also focuses on key developments in the market. The report includes various macro- and micro-economic factors responsible for a significant impact on the growth of the global gift card market.

Gift card markets offer customers a variety of options when it comes to selecting the perfect gift card. Customers can select from general-purpose cards that can be used at most stores, specialty cards designed for specific stores or activities, prepaid debit/credit cards and virtual e-cards sent via email or text message.

The report extensively focuses on key trends shaping market growth. Additionally, the included opportunity analysis underlines the untapped corners for aspiring players. The report also offers a holistic view of the incremental opportunity, which can further help readers make effective decisions for the growth of their businesses.

All stakeholders in the gift card market can rely on the data offered in this report to make critical decisions. Moreover, information offered in this report also can help new market entrants expand their bases across regions.

The report elaborates on both, historical and current trends shaping the market. The performance journey of the gift card market been drawn and analyzed to make the lucrative opportunities in the market evident to readers. The competitive landscape presented in the research report gives a detailed outlook of the profiles of key companies operating in the market, along with their differential strategies and key focus areas.

Key Players-

The research report includes a competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of key competitors operating in the market. Some of the market players included in this section are Apple, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Best Buy Company, Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Target Corporation, Walmart Stores, QwickSilver Solutions, National Gift Card Corporation, InComm, Gyft, Edge Loyalty Systems, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Edenred Group, and The Up Group.

Market Segmentation

Persistence Market Research’s research study on the global gift card market offers a detailed market taxonomy, wherein, key segments have been discussed in detail. The market is segmented on the basis of merchant type, type, end user, price range, sales channel, and region. Every segment is analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the study.

Gift Cards Market by Merchant Type - Restaurants, Department Stores, Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Discount Stores, Coffee Shops, Entertainments, Salons/Spas, Book Stores, Home D’cor Stores, Gas Stations, Visa/Master Card/American Express Gift Cards

Gift Cards Market by Type - Universal Accepted Open Loop, Restaurant Closed Loop, Retail Closed Loop, Miscellaneous Closed Loop, E-Gifting

Gift Cards Market by End User - Business, Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Individuals

Gift Cards Market by Price Range - High (Above 400 US$), Medium (200 - 400 US$), Low (0 - 200US$)

Gift Cards Market by Sales Channel - Online, Offline

Gift Cards Market by Region - North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA

Research Methodology

A unique and promising research methodology forms the base of the market report for the forecast period. This report has been prepared after comprehensive analysis of market events, and riveting insights have been compiled meticulously. The research methodology is a two-step process, comprising primary and secondary research. Key stakeholders such as suppliers, service providers, and experts of several designations, including executive vice presidents, directors, technical advisors, GM marketing professionals, and sales professionals have been interviewed. Secondary sources referred to obtain information include investor presentations of manufacturers, World Bank, IMF, and other credible sources.

Key Questions Answered in Report

The research study on the gift card market offers inclusive insights about the growth of the market in the most comprehensive manner. Key insights offered in the report answer some of the most salient questions that assist stakeholders in gauging all the emerging possibilities.

How is the outbreak of coronavirus impacting the growth of the gift card market?

What are the key trends that are constantly shaping market?

Which are the prominent regions that offer plentiful opportunities for players in the market?

What are the differential strategies adopted by key players to hold a significant share in the global market?

