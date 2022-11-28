Aniline Market Revenue to Hit USD 16.13 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.40% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Aniline Market is expected to reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Aniline Market Size – USD 9,683.4 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 6.40%, Trends – Growing demand for aniline in rubber-processing” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aniline Market is expected to reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for aniline in the building & construction industry is expected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Aniline is used in the production of MDI, which in turn, is consumed to produce polyurethane, a rigid foam, which has exceptional insulating properties that makes it suitable for walls and roofs of new residential construction as well as renovation of older buildings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the heating and cooling costs amounts to 56.0% of the energy consumed in the average American home, and the insulating properties of rigid polyurethane foam helps in saving money while upholding uniform temperature along with reduction in noise levels.

Additionally, the insulating feature of rigid polyurethane foam is superior, and it allows construction companies to create thinner walls thinner and lower roof profiles making more spacious interiors. These foams are beneficial in reducing construction costs and utility bills.

The growing demand for aniline in rubber-processing is likely to fuel market growth in the upcoming years. Aniline is used in the production of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT), which is mostly used in the rubber industry as a non-volatile vulcanization accelerator in the processing of rubber.

Get a sample copy of the global Aniline market report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2345

Top Key Players: BASF SE, First Chemical Corporation, Covestro, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Mitsui Chemical, Sabic, Sumitomo Chemical, The Dow Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, and Petrochina Co. Ltd., among others.

Further Key Finding from the Report Suggestion:

By product type, synthetic aniline dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period as nearly all aniline produced worldwide is produced synthetically.

By application, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) contributed to a larger market share of around 80.0% in 2018 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period. The majority of rigid PU foam finds application in the building & construction and consumer goods industry, whereas flexible PU foam is primarily used in transportation among other areas.

By industry vertical, the building & construction industry accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.7% in the period 2019-2026. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the construction and automotive industry in the region.

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aniline-market

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Synthetic Aniline

Bio-Based Aniline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Building & Construction

Rubber

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Packaging

Agriculture

Others

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2345

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Aniline market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Aniline market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Aniline market key players

3.2 Global Aniline size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Aniline market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

Browse More Reports:

Liquid Filtration Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-filtration-market

Silicone Surfactants Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/silicone-surfactants-market

Tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tert-butylamine-tba-market

Sodium Silicate Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sodium-silicate-market

Gelcoat Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gelcoat-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.