Global General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Projected Growth Until 2026

General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the general data protection regulation services market size is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2021 to $1.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The general data protection regulation services market is expected to grow to $4.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.0%.

The increasing number of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the general data protection regulation services market going forward.

General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Trends

The increasing trend of shifting towards new and advanced technology is the key trend gaining popularity in the general data protection regulation services market. Major companies operating in the general data protection regulation services market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

General Data Protection Regulation Services Market Overview

The general data protection regulation market consists of sales of general data protection regulation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide a set of uniform data protection laws among all the participating nations in the European Union (EU). The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a regulatory framework that establishes standards for the gathering and processing of personal data from people living in the European Union (EU).

General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Type of Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

· By Offering: Data Management, Data Discovery and Mapping, Data Governance, API Management

· By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

· By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other End-user Industries

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as International Business Machines Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Absolute Software Corporation, Capgemini SE, Informatica Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Mimecast Services Limited, Oracle Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Varonis, and Talend

General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth general data protection regulation services global market research.

