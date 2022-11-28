Teeth Whitening Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends and Industry Forecast Analysis | Hits US$ 8,556.57 million by 2028

Whitening Toothpaste held the Largest Share in the Global Teeth Whitening Market by Product

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study of “Teeth Whitening Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 6,6,45.77 million in 2022 to US$ 8,556.57 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global teeth whitening market and the factors driving and restraining the market.

Various teeth whitening products such as whitening toothpaste, whitening gels, whitening mouthwashes, and whitening strips can be obtained from a dentist. Peroxide is the main ingredient in the whitening products dentists offer in their clinics. The over-the-counter whitening products contain peroxide, which is cost-effective and delivers good results if used per the dentist's directions. Thus, consumers prefer home-based teeth whitening products. Moreover, the professional in-office whitening treatments may cost between ~US$ 300 and US$ 1,000 for a procedure that provides ~5-8 shades of whiter teeth. Home teeth whitening products may cost between ~US$ 139 and US$ 199, which offer the same shades of whiter teeth at home. Moreover, according to the 2017 American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) survey, the average number of whitening procedures performed in dental clinics in 2015 was 109, and the number reduced to 60.7 in 2017. The main reason for the decline in professional in-office whitening treatments is the growing popularity of home-based whitening solutions.

Several companies are offering customized home-based teeth whitening solutions. For instance, Smile brilliant offers customized whitening trays which can be purchased online. When the customer receives the customized tray, they will take their dental impressions and mail them back to the company. In 1-2 weeks, the custom trays will be delivered to the customer for teeth whitening treatment.

Thus, such customized home-based teeth whitening solutions offered by various companies and the cost-effectiveness of the home-based solutions have led to the increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits, which boosted the market growth.

In December 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc to combine their consumer health businesses. The joint venture will emerge as a category leader in pain relief, respiratory, vitamin and mineral supplements, digestive health, skin health, and therapeutic oral health. Thus, business partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are expected to propel the growth of the global teeth whitening market over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global teeth whitening market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and others. In 2022, the whitening toothpaste segment held the largest market share; it is expected to lead the market during the forecast period as toothpaste is easily accessible and less expensive compared to other teeth whitening products. However, the white light teeth whitening device segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The leading companies operating in the teeth whitening market include Brodie & Stone; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble (P&G); Unilever; GlaxoSmithKline plc; CCA Industries, Inc.; Supersmile; Henkel; and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. The market has observed multiple organic and inorganic advancements in recent years in the teeth whitening market. For instance, in March 2018, Unilever signed an agreement to acquire the Health Food Drinks portfolio (GSK HFD) of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in India, Bangladesh, and 20 other predominantly Asia Pacific markets. Furthermore, the merger involves the operations within GSK CH India, such as a consignment selling agreement to distribute GSK’s over-the-counter and oral health products in India. In January 2022, Colgate-Palmolive Company and 3Shape partnered and introduced the Colgate Illuminator, a tailored-to-patient teeth whitening tool for catering the dental clinics across the US. This innovative tool helped in gauging accurate consultations and delivered an improved patient experience.

The report segments the global teeth whitening market as follows:

Based on product, the global teeth whitening market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global teeth whitening market is bifurcated into offline and online. By geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

