Cancer Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Analysis Forecast | Hits US$ 15,845.59 million by 2027

Robust Research and Development Activities to be Prominent Trend in Cancer Vaccines Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study of “Cancer Vaccines Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Technology, Type, Indication, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 15,845.59 million by 2027 from US$ 4,568.82 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global cancer vaccines market and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

Vaccines are preventive medical preparations that help enhance body’s immune system. There are two types of cancer vaccines – preventive and therapeutic cancer vaccines. There is a rise in research on vaccines for breast, lung, colon, skin, kidney, and prostate cancer, among others. For instance, in August 2019, researchers at Victoria University, Melbourne published an article on “Cancer Vaccines: Research and Applications.” The article stated the mechanisms for understanding tumor microenvironments and immunosuppression — all of which are useful for improved cancer vaccine design. Similarly, in February 2019, Springer Nature Limited published a review article—Turning the corner on therapeutic cancer vaccines—stating that recent advances in several areas are rekindling interest and enabling progress in the therapeutic cancer vaccine development.

In terms of geography, the global cancer vaccines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America held the largest market share in 2019. Increasing research and development activities, rising number of product approvals, growing awareness about vaccination and preventive therapy, and escalating demand for advanced anticancer therapeutic solutions are the major factors fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Key Players Analysis : CSL Limited, ADURO BIOTECH INC., Astellas Pharma Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glaxosmithkline Plc., Dendreon, ASTRAZENECA PLC., and OSE Immunotherapeutics are among the leading companies operating in the cancer vaccines market.

The Report Analyzes the Cancer Vaccines Market on the Basis of the Following Segments:

By Technology

• Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines

• Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

• Antigen Cancer Vaccines

• Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines

• Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines

By Type

• Preventive Cancer Vaccines

• Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine

By Indication

• Cervical Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Other Indications

By End-User

• Pediatrics

• Adults

