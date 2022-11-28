Employee Communication Software Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Analysis to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2027

Digital Workplace Transformation Through Adoption of Advanced Solutions to Support Employee Communication Software Market Growth Still 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report titled “Employee Communication Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), and Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, and Other Industries)” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 1,780.09 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. Employee Communication Software Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This report showcases the latest trends in the global and regional markets on all critical parameters which include technology, supplies, capacity, production, profit, price, and competition.



Market Analysis and Insights:

Internal organizational communication plays a crucial role in driving collaboration, productivity, and workforce engagement in an enterprise. In addition, the crucial need to maintain proper communication with deskless employees and growing share of remote workforce owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are among the important factors boosting the adoption of employee communication software and services globally. Due to the pandemic, companies are shifting toward remote working culture owing to restrictions on on-premise business activities and movement restrictions implemented in various countries. The structure of today’s enterprises is becoming more dynamic and complex, especially in industries such as retail and healthcare where a large section of workforce is deskless/mobile in nature. The COVID-19 outbreak is further driving the trend of remote working in industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, and IT and telecom. Hence, due to increasing share of deskless workforce across industries, the demand for multi-platform communication tools (desktop, mobile, tablets etc.) is expected to rise at an impressive rate in the coming years.

The growth of the outlook of employee communication software market in all the major regions is likely to propel during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to further drive the adoption of employee communication software among enterprises owing to mass lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns across all countries. The companies have implemented work from home policies as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thus, there is a sudden increase in y-o-y growth of the employee communication software market in 2020and will continue during the forecast period.



A few companies operating in the employee communication software market are Beekeeper AG; Nudge Corporation; Poppulo (E-Search DAC); Simpplr Inc.; Smarp Oy; SnapComms; Sociabble, Inc.; Staffbase; theEMPLOYEEapp; and Workvivo Limited.

The employee communication software market is segmented into deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on deployment type, the employee communication software market is divided into cloud and on-premise. Cloud segment is projected to hold a larger share during the forecast period. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held a larger revenue share in 2019, whereas SMEs segment is projected to be a faster growing sector in terms of growth rate. On basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others. In 2019, IT and telecom industry led the employee communication software market globally.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2019, North America held the largest share followed by Europe and APAC. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2020 to 2027.



Geographically, this research report is segmented into the following key regions with size, sales, share, revenue & industry growth rate forecast analysis by 2020 -2027.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



Major Classifications on the Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

Major Classifications on the Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Major Classifications on the Industry

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Other Industries



