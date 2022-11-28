Sanction Scanner Announced to Partner with Coinfirm for AML Scanning & Monitoring of Crypto Transactions
Our work together will revolutionize the compliance of crypto and TradFi sectors in a trusted and secure area. We are thrilled to announce the partnership with an innovative company”LONDON, THE UK, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanction Scanner, the leading AI-first TradFi RegTech provider, and Coinfirm, the global leader in blockchain investigations and analytics, have partnered to bridge compliance between the crypto and TradFi worlds.
— Fatih Coşkun, Sanctions Scanner Founder&CEO
Coinfirm and Sanction Scanner have partnered due to the firms’ compliance knowledge and advantages in the blockchain and traditional finance ecosystems, respectively. Thus, they widened their compliance skills and became ready to serve in different fields. The partnership ensures customers to scan and monitor transactions mediated by their companies both for fiat money and crypto assets.
After a decade accelerated with a series of technological developments, the world of blockchain and traditional financial systems go hand in hand. The partnership between two global actors of a safer economy introduced powered AML solution for businesses in a critical time. It allows to scan and monitor transactions and detect abnormal activities. Hence, customers can stop suspicious transactions and record them for further investigation.
Since its founding in 2019, Sanction Scanner retains offices in London, Istanbul, and Dubai, with a strong presence in the UK, EU and MENA regions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, aiming to be a problem solver, and facilitating compliance with the regulation, Sanction Scanner helps customers combat financial crime with the latest AI-driven technology. The company, which provides AML and CFT solutions globally, continues to offer AML Screening for customers and transactions, AML Transaction Monitoring, KYC-KYB, and 360° Customer Risk Assessment solutions to many institutions.
Coinfirm, as global-company, powers the crypto asset risk management system for businesses and provides safer transactions that continuously evaluates data from more than 5,600 crypto asset coins and tokens and more than 14,000 blockchain entities with hundreds of proprietary risk indicators. It aims to support blockchain economy by preventing suspicious activities with its innovatory solutions. Today, Coinfirm's industry-leading risk management helps 920k+ blockchain protocols scale sustainably.
"Our work with Sanction Scanner will severely strengthen the bridge between the crypto and TradFi markets by utilising AI and machine learning in compliance. All of us at Coinfirm are excited about what this cooperation brings us in the future." - Mircea Mihaescu, Coinfirm CEO
About Sanction Scanner
Sanction Scanner is an Anti-Money Laundering solutions provider established in 2019. It screens customer and transactions in 3000+ sanction lists, watchlists, and PEP data of 220+ countries and territories. It also provides a real-time transaction monitoring solution and with this, every transaction can be monitored in real-time and be identified which one is suspicious. Also, it offers an all-in-one compliance approach with 360° risk assessment by analyzing these data instantly and presenting it as a report to its users.
As of today, 300+ institutions from more than 40 countries use Sanction Scanner to minimize their financial risks in accordance with the changing regulations of each country. It serves customers from various industries such as banking, investment, finance, insurance, payment and fintech, crypto, money transfer, leasing, and factoring.
For more information visit: https://sanctionscanner.com/
About Coinfirm
Coinfirm is the world leader in blockchain analytics and RegTech solutions, creating a safer blockchain economy – by protecting entities from being tainted with funds originating from illicit activities like ransomware hacks, human trafficking and terrorist financing – through risk scoring entities, addresses and transactions.
The company, using 350+ proprietary risk algorithms while monitoring 25k+ blockchain entities, provides seamless, scalable tools to comply with stringent regulatory requirements for both CeFi and DeFi.
Founded in 2016, Coinfirm is headquartered in the UK, with the company retaining offices in Poland, Canada, France and Japan. Over 300 entities have trusted the company to provide RegTech solutions.
For more information visit: www.coinfirm.com
