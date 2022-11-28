Hawaii Fluid Art Opens New Location in Lubbock

Its mission statement is, “to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one painting at a time”
— Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art’s Founder and CEO
LUBBOCK, TX, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Ratcliff, Founder of Hawaii Fluid Art announced a grand opening celebration event to be held at the new Lubbock, studio owned by Dallas Marley and Kipp Bennett-Chew, on Jan. 6, 2023, from 5 – 8 pm. Festivities will include food, drinks, giveaways and fun at their new gallery.

The gallery opens its doors on Dec. 8 at 13603 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX 79424. Events can now be booked at www.hawaiifluidart.com or (806) 329-1929.
Hawaii Fluid Art, (hawaiifluidart.com) with its new Lubbock location offers art classes 5 times a day 7 days a week. The classes are fun, fast and easy; participants are guaranteed to create a masterpiece. Individuals, businesses, or organizations are encouraged to schedule one-on-one or group classes. Classes can be incorporated into birthday parties or other specials events such as corporate events, date nights, ladies’ nights out or family fun nights. Hawaii Fluid Art provides a place to have fun and be inspired. Its mission statement is, “to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one painting at a time,” says Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art’s Founder and CEO.

About Hawaii Fluid Art

Founded in 2019, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Unlike other studios, Hawaii Fluid Art clients are extremely proud to display their unique acrylic paintings in their home or office.
Current open locations include Dallas TX, Waikoloa Beach, HI, Kansas City, Mo., Oklahoma City, OK., Frisco, TX and now Lubbock, TX.

Opening Soon:
Nashville, TN, Las Vegas, NV, Fort Worth, TX and Phoenix, AZ.

Hawaii Fluid Art offers franchise opportunities across the nation. For more information, go to https://hawaiifluidart.com/franchise/. Check out the fun on Hawaii Fluid Art Facebook page at https://facebook.com/hawaiifluidart

Tiffany Kountz
Hawaii Fluid Art
+1 6823380722
email us here

